Cold Air is BACK

Cooler air is filtering into the state as we speak. Highs today were in the 50s and 60s across the state, but Monday morning we start in the 30s and only creep up to the mid 40s. Sunshine sticks around through Monday but by Monday evening, the rain will be pushing in. Tuesday brings rain to Central OK but western OK may see some freezing rain and snow Tuesday into Wednesday. There is a slight chance for overnight snow in OKC Late Wednesday and with some wrap around moisture late Thursday into Friday as well.

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

56° / 35°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 56° 35°

Monday

43° / 48°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 2% 43° 48°

Tuesday

54° / 36°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 80% 54° 36°

Wednesday

42° / 28°
Rain
Rain 30% 42° 28°

Thursday

41° / 26°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 41° 26°

Friday

34° / 25°
Snow Showers
Snow Showers 30% 34° 25°

Saturday

32° / 28°
Scattered Snow Showers
Scattered Snow Showers 30% 32° 28°

