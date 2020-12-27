Cooler air is filtering into the state as we speak. Highs today were in the 50s and 60s across the state, but Monday morning we start in the 30s and only creep up to the mid 40s. Sunshine sticks around through Monday but by Monday evening, the rain will be pushing in. Tuesday brings rain to Central OK but western OK may see some freezing rain and snow Tuesday into Wednesday. There is a slight chance for overnight snow in OKC Late Wednesday and with some wrap around moisture late Thursday into Friday as well.
Cold Air is BACK
7 Day Forecast
- Humidity