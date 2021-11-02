Cold and Wet Through Wednesday

Tuesday will be cloudy and cold with highs in the mid 40s, nearly 20 degrees below normal. A northeast breeze will make it feel like the upper 30s. Scattered light showers or areas of drizzle will develop, especially late in the day. Rain is likely overnight with lows in the low 40s. A few rumbles of thunder will be possible. Tomorrow will be cloudy and cold with lingering areas of drizzle. Highs will once again, only climb to the mid 40s.

Temperatures slowly warm this week, reaching the mid to upper 60s this weekend. Don’t forget about the time change – make sure your clocks “fall back” one hour before going to bed Saturday night. Our warming trend continues through the middle of next week with highs possibly reaching the mid 70s!