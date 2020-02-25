Cold blast and burst of snow moving southeast across Oklahoma tonight!

A storm system over Kansas is cranking up as it moves east away from Oklahoma but on the back side a cold blast of air and a burst of snow moving southeast across Oklahoma tonight. Snowfall totals will be light but a dusting to 1/2 inch possible across a large portions of western, northern and central OK. Most of the accumulation will be on grassy areas and at this time not expecting any travel issues with roads mainly wet. Hers’s a look at one of our hi resolution forecast models and the snow forecast thru early Wed AM. This is just a computer forecast and shows a general area of light snow accumulation. Specific amounts at any one location will change. For OKC the precip could start as a mix of light rain and light snow around 8 PM then quickly change to light snow / flurries ending after 2 AM. A heavier burst of snow seems possible in central OK from around 9 PM to about 11 PM this evening. For OKC on average dusting to 1/2 inch accumulation on grassy areas. All precip is southeast of OKC and moving away by Wed AM Rush with clearing skies. Although temps will be a tad below freezing not expecting travel issues. Gusty north winds will drive feels like temps down into the 10s. Sunny, breezy and above freezing temps Wednesday afternoon.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction