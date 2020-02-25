Cold blast and burst of snow moving southeast across Oklahoma tonight!

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A storm system over Kansas is cranking up as it moves east away from Oklahoma but on the back side a cold blast of air and a burst of snow moving southeast across Oklahoma tonight.  Snowfall totals will be light but a dusting to 1/2 inch possible across a large portions of western, northern and central OK.  Most of the accumulation will be on grassy areas and at this time not expecting any travel issues with roads mainly wet. Hers’s a look at one of our hi resolution forecast models and the snow forecast thru early Wed AM.  This is just a computer forecast and shows a general area of light snow accumulation.  Specific amounts at any one location will change. For OKC the precip could start as a mix of light rain and light snow around 8 PM then quickly change to light snow / flurries ending after 2 AM.  A heavier burst of snow seems possible in central OK from around 9 PM to about 11 PM this evening.  For OKC on average dusting to 1/2 inch accumulation on grassy areas.  All precip is southeast of OKC and moving away by Wed AM Rush with clearing skies.  Although temps will be a tad below freezing not expecting travel issues.  Gusty north winds will drive feels like temps down into the 10s. Sunny, breezy and above freezing temps Wednesday afternoon.

Share this story

4Warn Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

50° / 38°
Partly cloudy and windy
Partly cloudy and windy 20% 50° 38°

Wednesday

41° / 29°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 0% 41° 29°

Thursday

54° / 25°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 0% 54° 25°

Friday

56° / 32°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 0% 56° 32°

Saturday

63° / 36°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 0% 63° 36°

Sunday

70° / 52°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 0% 70° 52°

Monday

65° / 58°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 30% 65° 58°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

35°

9 PM
Rain/Snow Showers/Wind
40%
35°

34°

10 PM
Snow/Wind
80%
34°

35°

11 PM
Snow/Wind
80%
35°

35°

12 AM
Snow/Wind
70%
35°

35°

1 AM
Snow Showers/Wind
60%
35°

35°

2 AM
Snow Showers/Wind
40%
35°

35°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy/Wind
10%
35°

33°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy/Wind
10%
33°

33°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy/Wind
0%
33°

32°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy/Wind
0%
32°

31°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy/Wind
10%
31°

31°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy/Wind
0%
31°

32°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy/Wind
0%
32°

34°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy/Wind
0%
34°

36°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
36°

38°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
38°

40°

1 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
40°

41°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
41°

43°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
43°

43°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
43°

43°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
43°

41°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
41°

39°

7 PM
Clear
0%
39°

37°

8 PM
Clear
0%
37°

Don't Miss

Popular

Top Stories

More News

Follow @KFOR on Twitter