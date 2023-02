After a windy Tuesday, we will see one more day of mild weather before a cold blast hits Oklahoma.

Tonight will be clear and cold. Overnight lows will dip into the 30’s with wind chills in the 20’s.

Sunny, breezy and mild Wednesday. Afternoon highs will be in the low-60’s.

We will see snow across the Oklahoma panhandle Wednesday and a chance of storms across Eastern Oklahoma.

Highs will drop into the 30’s Thursday, but we will see better weather as we head into the weekend.