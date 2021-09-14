Cold Front and Storms Wednesday Morning

Tuesday will be warm and mostly sunny with a south breeze. A few showers or storms are possible in northwestern and southeastern Oklahoma. Lows will drop to the mid 60s tonight. A cold front will start to move into our state, sparking scattered showers and storms across northern and western Oklahoma. A few storms could be strong to severe with wind and hail as the main threats. An isolated shower is possible for the Metro Wednesday morning and again, later in the afternoon. Highs will drop to the mid 80s with a light east wind.

Temperatures will climb again this weekend with temperatures in the low 90s and a south breeze. Long-range models are still showing a strong cold front late Tuesday or early Wednesday, bringing rain and a huge cool-down.