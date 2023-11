Tuesday and Wednesday, temperatures soared to near record territory in OKC with 90s in southern parts of the state. Midday Wednesday, a cold front rolled through paving the way for cooler temps and some rain.

Most of the rain Thursday will fall in eastern parts of the state, however some light accumulations will be possible in central Oklahoma.

Typical Fall weather will be here for the weekend with widespread 60s.

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett