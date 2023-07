OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — After the scorching heat and humidity, a weak front is on the way to Oklahoma.

Look for storms to fire along the front Friday evening starting in northern Oklahoma after 7PM, then pushing south through the evening. Hail and high winds will be a threat with the strongest storms, however, given recent rains, flooding will also be a risk.

Thankfully, the weekend looks to be less hot with temps topping out in the upper 80s to around 90.