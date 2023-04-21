With the drought ongoing in the northern half of the state, much needed relief is on the way!

Look for clouds to increase Friday night into Saturday early morning as a cold front moves in from the north. A few sprinkles or showers may intermittently fall during the day Saturday.

Sunday, rain is possible, especially south of I40.

Daily statewide rain chances will be here through early Thursday with the highest chances on Tuesday. Thankfully with cooler temps in the 50s and 60s, widespread severe weather is not expected!

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett