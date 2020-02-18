Cold front coming in overnight brings colder weather to Oklahoma Tuesday.

A second cold front moving south across Oklahoma Monday night brings even colder weather into Oklahoma the next few days. Some very light snow / flurries possible Monday night into Tuesday morning the Panhandles and far northwestern OK. Only a dusting of snow possible if any at all. Down across far southeastern OK light rain is possible. The central sections of the state remain dry Monday night into Tuesday morning with north winds and temps dropping into the 30s. The wind will make it feel like the 20s so grab the winter coat again!

