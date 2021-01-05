Enjoy one more day of above normal temperatures in the mid 50s. Clouds and winds will increase ahead of our next storm system. A cold front will sweep across our state tonight through early Wednesday. Lows will range from the mid 30s northwest to the mid 40s south. Widely scattered, light shower or drizzle will develop along and ahead of the front Wednesday morning. Rain will continue throughout the day, mainly east of I-35. Highs will only climb to the mid to upper 40s under cloudy skies. Winds will stay strong out of the north. A light, winter mix is possible for north central Oklahoma early Thursday. Most of the precipitation will stay in eastern Oklahoma. Temperatures will slowly warm for the weekend to the mid 40s.
Cold Front Early Wednesday Will Bring Light Rain
7 Day Forecast
