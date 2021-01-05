Cold Front Early Wednesday Will Bring Light Rain

Enjoy one more day of above normal temperatures in the mid 50s. Clouds and winds will increase ahead of our next storm system.  A cold front will sweep across our state tonight through early Wednesday. Lows will range from the mid 30s northwest to the mid 40s south. Widely scattered, light shower or drizzle will develop along and ahead of the front Wednesday morning. Rain will continue throughout the day, mainly east of I-35.  Highs will only climb to the mid to upper 40s under cloudy skies. Winds will stay strong out of the north.  A light, winter mix is possible for north central Oklahoma early Thursday. Most of the precipitation will stay in eastern Oklahoma. Temperatures will slowly warm for the weekend to the mid 40s.

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

54° / 44°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 0% 54° 44°

Wednesday

47° / 32°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 40% 47° 32°

Thursday

42° / 27°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 20% 42° 27°

Friday

39° / 25°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 39° 25°

Saturday

44° / 28°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 44° 28°

Sunday

43° / 26°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 43° 26°

Monday

45° / 32°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 45° 32°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

40°

9 AM
Sunny
2%
40°

47°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
2%
47°

51°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
51°

53°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
53°

56°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
56°

57°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
57°

58°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
58°

58°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
58°

56°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
56°

53°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
53°

51°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
51°

50°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
50°

50°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
50°

49°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
49°

48°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
3%
48°

47°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
47°

47°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
47°

47°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
47°

47°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
19%
47°

46°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
46°

46°

5 AM
Cloudy
24%
46°

45°

6 AM
Showers
36%
45°

44°

7 AM
Showers
44%
44°

43°

8 AM
Showers
43%
43°

