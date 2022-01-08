Cold front ends our brief warmup, rain still on track midweek

You will want to enjoy the rest of our Saturday. Despite the clouds today and tonight, its rather mild. Expect a low in the middle 30s tonight. Another front puts an end to the warmth with middle 40s Sunday. Sunday wind chills will be in the 30s.

Our next chance of (much needed) rain arrives midweek. Right now it looks as if rain will arrive Wednesday late night and continue off and on through Friday. We could see up to half an inch of accumulation the way things look now, all of which appears to be rain, not snow.

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett