Cold front moves through, signaling an end to warm temperatures

A shift to northerly winds is happening across the state tonight with cooler weather on the way.

Look for mostly to partly cloudy skies overnight with slightly cooler temps in the middle 40s. Winds will remain breezy out of the north.

While we will see a cool-down starting our work week, it will not be a huge temperature plunge! Highs will head to the mid to upper 50s Monday with low to mid 60s Tuesday. Along with the cooler weather, we will be dodging a few raindrops Tuesday and early Wednesday.

Nice weather returns for the end of the work week with 60s and even 70s that will last into next weekend!

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett