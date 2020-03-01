Cold front moves through, signaling an end to warm temperatures

A shift to northerly winds is happening across the state tonight with cooler weather on the way. 

Look for mostly to partly cloudy skies overnight with slightly cooler temps in the middle 40s. Winds will remain breezy out of the north.

While we will see a cool-down starting our work week, it will not be a huge temperature plunge! Highs will head to the mid to upper 50s Monday with low to mid 60s Tuesday. Along with the cooler weather, we will be dodging a few raindrops Tuesday and early Wednesday.

Nice weather returns for the end of the work week with 60s and even 70s that will last into next weekend!

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett

4Warn Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

77° / 43°
Mainly clear
Mainly clear 0% 77° 43°

Monday

57° / 40°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 0% 57° 40°

Tuesday

65° / 43°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 30% 65° 43°

Wednesday

62° / 44°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 10% 62° 44°

Thursday

70° / 40°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 70° 40°

Friday

62° / 42°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 0% 62° 42°

Saturday

67° / 46°
Windy with a mix of sun and clouds
Windy with a mix of sun and clouds 0% 67° 46°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

64°

8 PM
Clear
0%
64°

61°

9 PM
Clear
0%
61°

59°

10 PM
Clear
0%
59°

55°

11 PM
Clear
0%
55°

53°

12 AM
Clear
0%
53°

51°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
51°

50°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
50°

49°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
49°

48°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
48°

47°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
47°

46°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
46°

45°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
45°

46°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
46°

47°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
47°

49°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
49°

50°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
50°

53°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
53°

54°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
54°

55°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
55°

55°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
55°

56°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
56°

55°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
55°

54°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
54°

51°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
51°

