Cold front moving in Thursday; rain, storms, cooler weather Friday

A cold front is moving through the state as we continue through Thursday. This means a big drop in temps, and rain and thunder Friday.

Thursday evening and overnight, look for increasing clouds and chilly lows in the low to middle 30s. Winds will be breezy giving us wind chills in the 20s.

A cold and cloudy start Friday will give way to drizzle. Later in the afternoon, drizzle will turn to rain. A rumble or two of thunder is possible Friday evening and overnight with some of the heavier showers.

Thankfully, skies will clear quickly Saturday morning with quickly warming temps in the 70s.

Next week looks fantastic with warming conditions and clear weather.

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett