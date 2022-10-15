There’s a risk for severe weather this Saturday evening into the wee hours Sunday! It’s a Slight Risk through central Oklahoma. Large hail and damaging winds possible with the strongest storms. Hopefully good rainfall as well! The threat for severe weather will push south of OKC and into southern OK after midnight. However, showers and t’storms linger Sunday morning into Sunday afternoon with clearing Sunday night! Chill Fall weather coming in behind this front for several days!

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction