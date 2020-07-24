Cold front to bring coolest temps in 40 days!

Friday night, skies will be fair with muggy air and lows in the lower 70s.

With more morning sunshine, storms will fire in widely isolated fashion Saturday midday to late afternoon. Any storms may become briefly strong with wind gusts to 50mph.

A few storms are possible Sunday, but chances are quite low.

Monday afternoon into early Tuesday, a weak front will move in from the north and bring better rain chances across the state! Along with the rain, the coolest temps in 40 days will return to the state with middle 80s Tuesday and Wednesday!

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett