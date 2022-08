After more heat and humidity, a cold front will bring some relief.

Look for highs to remain in the low to middle 90s Monday and Tuesday with fairly good rain chances, mainly in the afternoon. Some of the storms may be strong with damaging winds the main threat.

By week’s end, we will dry out and see a return to upper 90s and low 100s. Summer isn’t letting up just yet!

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett