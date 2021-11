OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – After highs in the 70’s, 80’s and EVEN 90’s on Tuesday… big changes move in today.

A cold front is pushing through the state today.

We’ll see cloudy skies with afternoon temperatures stuck in the mid-to-upper 50’s.

COLD weather Thursday morning. We’ll see sub-freezing temperatures across the state.

This cooler stretch of weather will last as we head into the weekend.