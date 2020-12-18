Cold front tonight brings cool start to the weekend; some rain possible

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

After a mild and windy Friday, a cold front is going to move through the state tonight. Expect temps to fall some, but remnant clouds tonight should keep things from totally bottoming out. A few showers may fall, mainly south and east of I44 tonight.

After a few morning clouds Saturday, sunshine returns with highs only in the middle 40s.

50s are back Sunday with nice warm weather returning Monday and Tuesday. Expect 60s these days!

Cooler, but dry weather returns midweek until Christmas.

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett

Share this story

7 Day Forecast

Friday

50° / 27°
Partly Cloudy/Wind
Partly Cloudy/Wind 0% 50° 27°

Saturday

46° / 33°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 46° 33°

Sunday

49° / 30°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 49° 30°

Monday

60° / 43°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 60° 43°

Tuesday

62° / 30°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 62° 30°

Wednesday

41° / 28°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 0% 41° 28°

Thursday

41° / 31°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 41° 31°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

57°

3 PM
Mostly Sunny/Wind
1%
57°

56°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy/Wind
1%
56°

54°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
54°

50°

6 PM
Cloudy
2%
50°

49°

7 PM
Cloudy
2%
49°

48°

8 PM
Cloudy
4%
48°

47°

9 PM
Cloudy
10%
47°

46°

10 PM
Cloudy
18%
46°

45°

11 PM
Cloudy
14%
45°

43°

12 AM
Cloudy
11%
43°

41°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
11%
41°

39°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
39°

38°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
5%
38°

37°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
5%
37°

36°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
5%
36°

35°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
35°

34°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
34°

34°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
34°

35°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
5%
35°

37°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
37°

39°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
39°

41°

12 PM
Sunny
1%
41°

43°

1 PM
Sunny
1%
43°

45°

2 PM
Sunny
1%
45°

Don't Miss

Popular

Follow @KFOR on Twitter