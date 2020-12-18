Cold front tonight brings cool start to the weekend; some rain possible

After a mild and windy Friday, a cold front is going to move through the state tonight. Expect temps to fall some, but remnant clouds tonight should keep things from totally bottoming out. A few showers may fall, mainly south and east of I44 tonight.

After a few morning clouds Saturday, sunshine returns with highs only in the middle 40s.

50s are back Sunday with nice warm weather returning Monday and Tuesday. Expect 60s these days!



Cooler, but dry weather returns midweek until Christmas.

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett