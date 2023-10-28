Get ready for another burst of even cooler air Sunday as an arctic front arrives. Temperatures Saturday night will be in the low to middle 30s, which will hold most of the day Sunday.

Look for cold rain and drizzle most of the day Sunday. A few flakes are likely in northwestern Oklahoma along with isolated freezing drizzle, which could lead to an isolated slick spot of two on elevated surfaces.

Further south, a few flakes could mix with the rain into parts of the NW OKC metro.

Dry but cold weather takes over early in the week toward Halloween.

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett