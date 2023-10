The cold rain and sleet will wind down Sunday night, with the possibility of a few straggling flakes of snow falling in NW Oklahoma.

Look for lows around 30.

The coolest weather of Fall arrives Monday morning through Wednesday morning. Temps will sink to the upper to middle 20s bringing a hard freeze to most of the state 3 nights in a row.

Look for temps to rebound by week’s end with 70s next weekend!

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett