Cold start for your Wednesday morning heading out the door!

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Good morning Oklahoma!  Look for increasing clouds for your Wednesday afternoon and chilly temperatures.  A small fast moving system in the jet stream brings a low chance for very light precipitation across Oklahoma very late Wednesday night into Thursday morning.  A stronger storm system out over the Pacific Ocean is heading toward Oklahoma for this coming weekend.  Looks like a decent rain maker late Saturday and Sunday.  Stay tuned as the track, timing and strength of this storm system could change which could impact your weekend plans. In the meantime enjoy a 6 on the Slater Rater Scale for Wednesday.  Jon Slater

Share this story

4Warn Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

49° / 36°
A few clouds
A few clouds 0% 49° 36°

Wednesday

47° / 32°
More clouds than sun
More clouds than sun 20% 47° 32°

Thursday

41° / 32°
Clouds giving way to sun
Clouds giving way to sun 30% 41° 32°

Friday

45° / 25°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 0% 45° 25°

Saturday

52° / 36°
Showers
Showers 30% 52° 36°

Sunday

56° / 41°
Light rain
Light rain 60% 56° 41°

Monday

54° / 36°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 54° 36°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

39°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
39°

38°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
38°

37°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
37°

35°

2 AM
Clear
0%
35°

35°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
35°

34°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
34°

33°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
33°

33°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
33°

33°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
33°

34°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
34°

36°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
36°

40°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
40°

44°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
44°

47°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
47°

50°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
50°

51°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
51°

51°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
51°

51°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
51°

50°

5 PM
Cloudy
0%
50°

48°

6 PM
Cloudy
0%
48°

46°

7 PM
Cloudy
0%
46°

44°

8 PM
Cloudy
0%
44°

43°

9 PM
Cloudy
10%
43°

42°

10 PM
Cloudy
10%
42°

Don't Miss

Popular

Top Stories

More News

Follow @KFOR on Twitter