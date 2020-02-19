Cold start for your Wednesday morning heading out the door!

Good morning Oklahoma! Look for increasing clouds for your Wednesday afternoon and chilly temperatures. A small fast moving system in the jet stream brings a low chance for very light precipitation across Oklahoma very late Wednesday night into Thursday morning. A stronger storm system out over the Pacific Ocean is heading toward Oklahoma for this coming weekend. Looks like a decent rain maker late Saturday and Sunday. Stay tuned as the track, timing and strength of this storm system could change which could impact your weekend plans. In the meantime enjoy a 6 on the Slater Rater Scale for Wednesday. Jon Slater

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction