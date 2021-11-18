Partial Lunar Eclipse Friday Morning

Clear skies and dry air will allow temperatures to drop to the upper 20s to lower 30s. A slowly increasing south wind will create wind chills in the low 20s Friday morning. Make sure to catch the almost (99%) total lunar eclipse, peaking at 3:03AM. Friday afternoon will be slightly warmer in the upper 50s with a strong south wind. Saturday will be mild and windy with highs nearing 70 degrees. A dry, cold front will sweep across the state Saturday night or early Sunday, bringing cooler temps in the 50s Sunday and a strong north wind.

Temperatures will slowly climb with increasing south winds early next week. A cold front arrives Thanksgiving Day and temperatures will fall in the afternoon. Scattered showers and storms will be possible. The storm system could stick around through the weekend, continuing rain chances and dropping temperatures. Stay tuned for updates!