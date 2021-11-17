Cold Start Thursday Morning

Winds will slowly decrease overnight but will remain strong enough to drop wind chills to the teens and 20s overnight. Lows will range from the mid 20s northwest to the mid 40s southeast. OKC will drop to around freezing. Tomorrow will be cool and sunny with a lighter north wind. Highs will climb to the mid 50s. Temperatures slowly climb Friday and Saturday, peaking in the mid 60s Saturday afternoon. A front moves through early Sunday, bringing a strong north wind and cooler highs in the mid 50s. Temperatures will slowly climb to near 70 Wednesday.

A storm system arrives around Thanksgiving. Models do not agree on the depth of the cold air and the amount of moisture available. We will have a big cool-down, strong north winds and possible winter weather. Stay tuned for the latest!