Cold Sunday, but a warmup is already underway!

Temps Sunday struggled to get above the freezing point across the state, but we are already doing better than yesterday!

Look for clear and cold conditions this evening with lows in the upper teens.

The warmup continues Monday and Tuesday with upper 40s tomorrow, upper 50s Tuesday. The nice weather won’t last as a couple of fronts arrive Wednesday and Thursday knocking temps down to the 20s for highs by Thursday.

Precip chances remain very low the next week and a half!

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett