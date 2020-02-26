Cold temps head out, a big warmup arrives for the weekend!

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

After a frosty night Wednesday evening, a big temperature change arrives tomorrow!

Look for clear skies and lows into the upper 20s tonight. Tomorrow will start chilly, but with a warmer airmass and lots of sunshine, afternoon temps will jump to the low to even mid 60s.

60s will take us from the end of the work week into the weekend with even some 70s arriving Sunday. The best part of all of this is that precip doesn’t return until next week!

Look for showers and a few rumbles of thunder Monday into Tuesday of next week.

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett

Share this story

4Warn Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

41° / 28°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 0% 41° 28°

Thursday

63° / 30°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 0% 63° 30°

Friday

65° / 36°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 65° 36°

Saturday

68° / 48°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 0% 68° 48°

Sunday

72° / 52°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 0% 72° 52°

Monday

66° / 44°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 30% 66° 44°

Tuesday

50° / 38°
Rain
Rain 60% 50° 38°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

39°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
39°

37°

7 PM
Clear
0%
37°

35°

8 PM
Clear
0%
35°

34°

9 PM
Clear
0%
34°

33°

10 PM
Clear
0%
33°

31°

11 PM
Clear
0%
31°

30°

12 AM
Clear
0%
30°

30°

1 AM
Clear
0%
30°

29°

2 AM
Clear
0%
29°

29°

3 AM
Clear
0%
29°

28°

4 AM
Clear
0%
28°

28°

5 AM
Clear
0%
28°

29°

6 AM
Clear
0%
29°

29°

7 AM
Clear
0%
29°

31°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
31°

37°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
37°

42°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
42°

48°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
48°

52°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
52°

55°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
55°

57°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
57°

59°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
59°

60°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
60°

61°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
61°

Don't Miss

Popular

Top Stories

More News

Follow @KFOR on Twitter