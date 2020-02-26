Cold temps head out, a big warmup arrives for the weekend!

After a frosty night Wednesday evening, a big temperature change arrives tomorrow!

Look for clear skies and lows into the upper 20s tonight. Tomorrow will start chilly, but with a warmer airmass and lots of sunshine, afternoon temps will jump to the low to even mid 60s.

60s will take us from the end of the work week into the weekend with even some 70s arriving Sunday. The best part of all of this is that precip doesn’t return until next week!

Look for showers and a few rumbles of thunder Monday into Tuesday of next week.

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett