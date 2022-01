The 1st of 2 cold fronts will move through the state today.

We’ll see partly cloudy skies and highs today in the low-to-mid 40’s with breezy north winds gusting over 30 mph.

The Arctic blast moves through the state tonight.

We’ll see morning lows Thursday in the teens with afternoon highs in the 20’s.

Wind chills Thursday and Friday morning will be in the single-digits.

We’ll see rebounding temperatures this weekend. Saturday looks good.