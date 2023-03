A strong front brought rain, storms, and even damaging hail to parts of the state Thursday, however cold temps are here to stay for awhile.

Look for chilly lows in the upper 20s Thursday night. Wind chills will be in the teens to start our Friday.

Despite sunny skies, highs will only head to the upper 40s Friday with middle 40s for the weekend.

Finally, things warmup next week with 50s and 60s.

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett