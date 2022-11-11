After a cold front plowed through the state Thursday, cool air continues to fill in. Light mixed precip is possible Friday afternoon with clear skies expected in the evening. This will lead to pipe bursting low temps Friday night into Saturday morning!

Skies clear tonight and a FREEZE WARNING is in effect. Lows will drop to the teens and 20s!

Saturday will be sunny and cool with highs in the 40s. Sunday will climb to the 50s.

Our next big system arrives on Monday. Right now, central Oklahoma looks to see a very cold rain, possibly with a few flakes of snow mixed in, however a small change in the track or timing could change this. Snow will develop in northwestern Oklahoma. Rain could switch to snow across the rest of the state late Monday/Monday evening. Here is the latest projection on who could see accumulating snow…

Stay tuned for the latest!

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett