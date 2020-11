An area of low pressure is set to bring cold rain to Oklahoma.

Friday night, expect mostly clear skies with cool lows around 30.

Saturday will begin mostly sunny with clouds increasing through the day. Temps will only top out in the low to middle 50s.

Saturday evening and overnight, rain moves into Oklahoma. Expect light accumulations and precip to be liquid despite lows Saturday night into the 30s.

Sun returns Sunday with another shot of cold air late next week.

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett