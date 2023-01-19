An area of low pressure will advance toward the Sooner State Friday night. By Saturday morning, a line of light to moderate rain will move through Oklahoma. Temperatures will be steady or fall through the afternoon. Some wet snow flakes may mix into northern parts of the state.

Right now, accumulations look light, generally under 1″ in far northern Oklahoma.

Another system will swing through Monday night into Tuesday bringing a chance for Winter weather over more of the state.

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett