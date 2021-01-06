Cold, Wet and Breezy Through Thursday

Forecast Rain Totals Through Thursday

Temperatures will fall to the low 40s Wednesday afternoon with scattered, light showers. Rain will increase in intensity this evening. Snow may briefly mix with rain early Thursday for portions of northern and eastern Oklahoma but no accumulation is expected. Lows will drop to the mid 30s with wind chills in the 20s.  Thursday will be cloudy and cold with a few lingering showers. Highs will only reach the upper 30s.

Another system arrives this weekend, grazing western Oklahoma. Snow is possible for our panhandle Saturday night and a winter mix is possible west, early Sunday. Highs this weekend will only reach the mid to upper 30s. Stay tuned for the latest!

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

41° / 36°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 100% 41° 36°

Thursday

39° / 35°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 40% 39° 35°

Friday

42° / 25°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 42° 25°

Saturday

39° / 24°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 39° 24°

Sunday

36° / 22°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 36° 22°

Monday

39° / 26°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 39° 26°

Tuesday

44° / 29°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 20% 44° 29°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

48°

7 AM
Cloudy
18%
48°

47°

8 AM
Cloudy
18%
47°

47°

9 AM
Cloudy
19%
47°

45°

10 AM
Cloudy
18%
45°

44°

11 AM
Cloudy
24%
44°

44°

12 PM
Few Showers
30%
44°

44°

1 PM
Showers
36%
44°

44°

2 PM
Showers
41%
44°

44°

3 PM
Showers
49%
44°

44°

4 PM
Showers
45%
44°

44°

5 PM
Showers
50%
44°

42°

6 PM
Showers
48%
42°

42°

7 PM
Showers
52%
42°

41°

8 PM
Showers
45%
41°

41°

9 PM
Showers
47%
41°

40°

10 PM
Showers
48%
40°

40°

11 PM
Few Showers
34%
40°

40°

12 AM
Few Showers
31%
40°

39°

1 AM
Few Showers
30%
39°

39°

2 AM
Cloudy
24%
39°

39°

3 AM
Cloudy
24%
39°

38°

4 AM
Cloudy
24%
38°

38°

5 AM
Cloudy
24%
38°

39°

6 AM
Cloudy
21%
39°

