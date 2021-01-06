Cold, Wet and Breezy Through Thursday

Temperatures will fall to the low 40s Wednesday afternoon with scattered, light showers. Rain will increase in intensity this evening. Snow may briefly mix with rain early Thursday for portions of northern and eastern Oklahoma but no accumulation is expected. Lows will drop to the mid 30s with wind chills in the 20s. Thursday will be cloudy and cold with a few lingering showers. Highs will only reach the upper 30s.

Another system arrives this weekend, grazing western Oklahoma. Snow is possible for our panhandle Saturday night and a winter mix is possible west, early Sunday. Highs this weekend will only reach the mid to upper 30s. Stay tuned for the latest!