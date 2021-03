A BLIZZARD WARNING is in effect for the panhandle and a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for northwestern Oklahoma until 7PM.

A WIND ADVISORY is in effect for the western two-thirds of the state until 10PM.

Winds will stay strong at 25 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph! Temperatures will plummet to the 40s with wind chills in the 30s. We will stay windy overnight as the rain moves out. Tomorrow will be sunny, cool and windy.