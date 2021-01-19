Colder Tuesday

Tuesday will be 10 to 20 degrees colder than Monday with highs in the mid 40s under cloudy skies! Winds will stay breezy out of the north. Tonight will be cloudy and cool with lows around freezing. Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy to partly sunny with a low chance for rain. Isolated showers are possible in southern and eastern Oklahoma. Thursday will be warmer in the mid 50s with a light easterly wind. A few showers are possible Thursday night through early Friday, mainly south and east. Our best statewide rain opportunity will be Sunday through early Monday. Stay tuned!
