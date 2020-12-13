Coldest air in 21 months to bring hard freeze, icy roads

After a snowy Sunday, snow is finally coming to an end, but things aren’t over yet.

Snow will end Sunday evening and skies will quickly clear, leading to a very chilly night with lows in the upper teens. Single digit lows will be found in northern Oklahoma. Expect many roads to quickly refreeze!

Monday will be quiet, cold, and sunny with highs only in the upper 30s. Not much snow will melt Monday as another storm system takes aim on the state Tuesday.

Here are preliminary additional snowfall totals for Tuesday’s storm.

Dry weather finally returns by week’s end with slowly warming temps. Stay tuned!

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett

