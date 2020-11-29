Coldest night in over 9 months Sunday night, rain/snow possible midweek

Get ready for some seriously cold air Sunday night into early Monday.

With northerly winds, dry air, and a clear sky, all ingredients are in place for overnight lows to head to the middle 20s in central Oklahoma. Low 20s to upper teens are likely in northern and northwestern parts of the state! This is the coldest airmass since late February of this year!

Slowly shifting winds and sunshine will try to warm us up tomorrow, however it will be a struggle to just get to 50 degrees.

Expect upper 50s Tuesday before our next system arrives Wednesday. Right now, rain and snow mix seems to be a good possibility.

Stay tuned for updates as we get closer!

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett