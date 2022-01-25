Possible snow accumulations across parts of Oklahoma on Wednesday

(KFOR) — A storm system combined with another blast of cold air is on the way and will be impacting Oklahoma late Tuesday and Wednesday.

This is not a major storm system but some measurable snow seems likely to develop in the Panhandles and then move east into western, southwestern and eventually central OK on Wednesday.

Here’s a look at potential snowfall total accumulation with this storm thru Wednesday Night. The heaviest snow will fall across western and southwestern OK and the snow bands will weaken as they move into central OK late Wednesday and Wednesday Evening.

Temps will be cold enough so that some slick and icy roads are possible. Stay tuned to the latest weather updates as this is a changing situation.