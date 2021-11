Veterans Day will be sunny, cool and breezy with highs in the low 60s. Clouds increase tonight with lows in the low 40s. A few showers are possible, mainly across north central and northeastern Oklahoma. Tomorrow will be cooler with highs in the mid 50s under mostly sunny skies.

Temperatures slowly climb this weekend through early next week, peaking Tuesday and Wednesday near 70. A cold front arrives Wednesday bringing small rain chances and a big cool-down.