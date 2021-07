After last night’s front, north winds and clear skies will bring a cool night Sunday! Look for lows into the lower to middle 60s. Average lows are around 70 this time of year.

Enjoy Monday and Tuesday as sunny skies remain with warming temps in the upper 80s to near 90. Average highs are near 93.

Slight rain chances return Thursday with better chances for storms late next weekend into the following week.

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett