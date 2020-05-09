Cool and damp Mother’s Day kicks off week of daily storm chances

After a brief break, we are in for lots of rain, storms, and some severe weather…

Saturday night, look for increasing clouds and temps a bit more mild in the lower 50s.

Mother’s day will feature clouds, pretty much all day long. A weak disturbance will bring scattered light rain through the middle of the day into the afternoon. Highs will be cool, only reaching the 60s.

Daily rain chances will be with us all week with severe weather possible Wednesday and Thursday. Both of these days, we will watch a dryline in western Oklahoma for storm formation.

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett