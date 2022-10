There will be some lingering rain chances this afternoon.

Highs Sunday will be a mix of 60’s and 70’s with cloudy skies and breezy north winds.

Lows tonight will dip into the 40’s with mostly clear skies.

We’ll see plenty of sunshine next week.

Highs will be a mix of 50’s and 60’s with lows on Wednesday even dipping below FREEZING for some folks for the first time since May.