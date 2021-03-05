Cool and Rainy Friday, Fog Early Saturday

Friday will be cloudy, cool and windy with scattered showers. Temperatures will stay in the upper 40s to lower 50s Friday afternoon with a strong northeasterly wind. The rain moves out by this evening and skies will slowly clear. Areas of dense fog will form overnight through Saturday morning. Lows will dip to the upper 30s.

Saturday will be beautiful with light south winds, sunshine and highs in the low 60s. Sunday will be windy and warmer. A warming trend continues next week and 70s will return by mid-week.