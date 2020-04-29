Cool and Windy Wednesday, Warming Trend Through the Weekend

After a day of wild weather, Wednesday will be much calmer with sunshine and cool highs in the low 70s. Winds will increase to 20 mph with gusts to 30. Overnight winds decrease and lows will drop nearly 10 degrees below normal in the mid 40s. Our warming trend begins tomorrow in the upper 70s with a strong south wind and mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will peak on Saturday with highs near 90 degrees!

A cold front will sweep across the state Sunday. Moisture appears to be limited so only a few storms are expected. Severe weather is possible. Our next best chance of storms will be on Tuesday. The jet stream pattern next week trends towards a calmer weather pattern.