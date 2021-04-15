Cool, Cloudy and Wet Again

The calendar says April, but the weather is closer to October.

I’m tracking another cloudy, chilly and wet forecast today.

We will see a few waves of showers as we head into this afternoon.

Highs today will barely make it into the the mid-50’s with breezy north winds.

The showers will persist through tonight. Overnight lows will make it into the upper-40’s and low-50’s.

Friday will also be cloudy, cool and wet. Some t-storms will be possible, but the severe threat is LOW.

The weekend looks good. It will be dry and highs will be in the upper-50’s and low-60’s.

I’m also keeping an eye on next Wednesday morning. We could see some sub-freezing temperatures, so head’s-up for any gardeners. You may have to cover your plants.