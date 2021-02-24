Cool-Down Continues, Light Rain Late Thursday

Wednesday will be cooler but seasonal in the upper 50s under mostly sunny skies. Winds will stay strong out of the north at 20 mph. Lows tonight will drop to around freezing with wind chills in the teens and 20s. Clouds increase tomorrow ahead of our next system. Highs will be cooler in the 40s with a northeasterly breeze. Scattered light showers develop in the afternoon and evening, mainly south. Scattered showers will continue through early Friday.

Our next system arrives late Saturday, bringing showers and storms in southern Oklahoma. Storms will spread across the state Saturday night through Sunday. Next week will be dry with a warming trend.