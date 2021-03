Clouds continue clearing through this evening, and with lighter winds, the stage is set for a chilly night!

Expect overnight lows to head from the low 30s to the upper 20s north. With recent precip, there will be enough moisture for some frosty conditions.

Expect mostly sunny skies Friday through Sunday with upper 50s Friday, and 60s this weekend.

Our next chance for rain arrives Monday lasting through Tuesday morning. Thankfully, severe weather is not anticipated.

Meteorologist Aaron Brackett