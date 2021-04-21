Cool lows tonight, but a hard freeze is not in the cards

After lows dipped into the middle 20s early Wednesday morning across the state, its looking much better going forward. Here’s this morning’s low temps that were seen.

Wednesday night, look for overnight lows more mild, largely in the upper 30s.

Look for an increase in clouds Thursday with a few showers.

There is a chance for storms, some of them severe on Friday. The most likely areas to see storms will be in the southern half of the state with hail and high winds being the main threat.

Expect a great weather weekend with another chance of severe weather Tuesday!

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett

