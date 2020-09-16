Cool nights, warm days: gorgeous weather to continue

A pattern shift aims to clear out smoky skies and keep temperatures below normal for about the next week!

Wednesday evening, look for skies to remain mostly clear. With light winds, temps will head down to the lower 60s.

Even cooler weather, similar to what we usually see in early October, will be here for the remainder of the week into the weekend. Look for daily highs in the upper 70s with cool overnight temps in the mid to upper 50s.

Even though conditions have felt like it, Fall officially begins next Tuesday!

Enjoy!

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett