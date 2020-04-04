Cool now, 80s on the way!

Although most of the state will remain above the freezing point tonight, a few spots of frost are possible, especially north. Also, isolated foggy spots are possible toward early Sunday morning.

Thankfully, Sunday will be warmer in the 60s and then a big warming trend begins next week. Highs return to the middle 80s by Tuesday!

All in all, for severe weather season, things look to be quiet into the next 10 days!

Our next cool blast will arrive Thursday and an even stronger push of cold air comes near Easter!

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett

4Warn Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

54° / 32°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 54° 32°

Sunday

65° / 43°
Considerable cloudiness
Considerable cloudiness 20% 65° 43°

Monday

77° / 58°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 20% 77° 58°

Tuesday

81° / 61°
More clouds than sun
More clouds than sun 0% 81° 61°

Wednesday

83° / 58°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 0% 83° 58°

Thursday

79° / 56°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 79° 56°

Friday

72° / 65°
Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms 30% 72° 65°

