Cool now, 80s on the way!

Although most of the state will remain above the freezing point tonight, a few spots of frost are possible, especially north. Also, isolated foggy spots are possible toward early Sunday morning.

Thankfully, Sunday will be warmer in the 60s and then a big warming trend begins next week. Highs return to the middle 80s by Tuesday!

All in all, for severe weather season, things look to be quiet into the next 10 days!

Our next cool blast will arrive Thursday and an even stronger push of cold air comes near Easter!

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett