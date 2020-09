Monday will feel like fall with below normal highs in the upper 70s. Clouds will gradually increase and winds will stay light out of the northeast. Isolated showers or storms are possible in southeastern Oklahoma Monday afternoon. A few showers are possible Monday night through Tuesday morning. Any rain will be very light. Tuesday will be slightly warmer in the low 80s. Isolated showers are possible Wednesday morning. Temperatures will stay slightly below normal through the weekend.

