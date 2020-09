Monday’s highs will be 10 degrees below normal, around 70 degrees under sunny skies. Winds will pick up to around 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. Lows tonight will dip to the mid 40s under clear skies. Highs Tuesday will climb to the low to mid 70s with a light northwesterly wind. Temperatures will briefly jump Wednesday to the 80s before another big front drops highs below normal through the weekend. Our next storm chance arrives with another front early Sunday.

